Suniel Shetty calls out media portal for 'irresponsible’ report: 'It dents credibility of journalism'

Suniel Shetty recently called out the baseless report by an Indian news website that spread rumours around his kids, Athiya and Ahan Shetty's weddings.

The news portal claimed that Shetty's kids will get married to their rumoured partners; KL Rahul and Tania Shroff, this year.

However, the Dhadkan star, while addressing the heresay, called out the publication for not checking facts before publishing a report.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Unsure whether to be be (sic) pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all.”

“This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Tadap actor’s rep also refuted the claims of his upcoming wedding.