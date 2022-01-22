 
Saturday January 22, 2022
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split in 2021 after two years of dating

By Web Desk
January 22, 2022
Camila Cabello hits adult store after calling ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat'

Camila Cabello is going on solo adventures after her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The 24-year-old singer hit an adult store Thursday night in West Hollywood called Adam and Eve.

The Fifth Harmony member decked up a long black leather jacket and a graphic crop top for the night. She accessorized her look with gold hoops earrings and held a book in hand.

As per the website, the store 'provides a safe, friendly environment for men, women and couples who are looking to venture away from the more mainstream norms.'

Camila's visit comes after she called ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes a 'wildcat' on his recent Instagram music clips. 