Camila Cabello hits adult store after calling ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat'

Camila Cabello is going on solo adventures after her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
The 24-year-old singer hit an adult store Thursday night in West Hollywood called Adam and Eve.
The Fifth Harmony member decked up a long black leather jacket and a graphic crop top for the night. She accessorized her look with gold hoops earrings and held a book in hand.
As per the website, the store 'provides a safe, friendly environment for men, women and couples who are looking to venture away from the more mainstream norms.'
Camila's visit comes after she called ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes a 'wildcat' on his recent Instagram music clips.
