Anti-Meghan content channels generate £2.8 million in revenue

While Meghan Markle is no stranger to scrutiny, it was found that a whopping £2.8 million was generated in revenue through anti-Meghan content.

In a research conducted by Bot Sentinel, a data analytics service, it was reported that three anti-Meghan YouTube channels managed to accumulate a total of 497 million views which also translated into millions of pounds in revenue.

Bot Sentinel said: "It's our opinion that several of the most well-known and active hate accounts were actively targeting journalists and royal commentators to boost their visibility and amplify their hate campaign; in some cases, they were successful."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duchess of Sussex in 2019, claimed that she had learned she was one of the "most trolled people" across the globe.