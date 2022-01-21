Royal family may be 'relieved' over Harry, Meghan's absence in Prince Philip's memorial

File Footage





The royal family is said to "breathe a sigh of relief" in the event Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not make it to Prince Philip’s memorial.

According to a royal expert Ingrid Seward, the family would not want the event to turn into "the Harry and Meghan show" after the Duke of Sussex was recently denied protection from Met officers even after offering to pay out of his own pocket.

Speaking to Fabulous, Ingrid said: "I think if they choose not to come then everyone will breathe a sigh of relief.

"It is thanks-giving for Prince Philip and we don't want it turning into the Harry and Meghan show."

As a result of the rejection, the Duke of Sussex released a statement insisting that he would not be able to return to the UK with his family if the necessary protection were not provided.

A legal representative for Harry said in the statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”