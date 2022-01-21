Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary: ‘Wish You Were Here’

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with unseen photo and a video.
Fans and friends marked the 36th birth anniversary of their favourite star on Friday, January 21.
Rhea took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback reel with the Dil Bechara actor to celebrate on the occasion.
British rock band Pink Floyd’s song ‘Wish You Were Here’ could be heard in the background of the video.
Posting the video, Rhea said, “Miss you so much” followed by a heart emoji.
She also dropped a never-before-seen photo with Sushant in her Insta stories with a heart emoji.
