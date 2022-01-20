Kanye West's threat to Kim's new beau goes in vain as Pete Davidson finds it ‘hilarious’

Pete Davidson has found Kanye West’s alleged threat to ‘beat him up’ pretty 'hilarious', heating up his ro0mance with Kim Kardashian.
Kanye's song, which leaked online last week, featured Kanye saying he was ‘saved’ from his 2002 car crash ‘just so [he] can beat Pete Davidson’s[ ].
However, Pete took the alleged threat as totally hilarious amid his whirlwind romance with Kim.
‘Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,’ an insider told Page Six.
The 44-year old rapper's so-called threat seemingly went in vain as there’s no love lost between Pete and Kim who are fully enjoying their new romantic journey.
It seems that Kanye's move has actually brought Kim and Pete closer as their romance is heating up.
The comedian has struck up a romance with the reality star following her appearance on SNL in October. Since then, they’ve been inseparable with dates in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island and exotic trips abroad as they even feel comfortable enough with each other.
Kim Kardashian is also apparently teasing Kanye with her steamy beach pics with Pete Davidson from their romantic getaway, showing that the comedian is not sweating at all despite the rapper's threat.
