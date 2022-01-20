Prince William is fond of THIS Indian, Italian fusion dish

File Footage





While Prince William is able to eat delicacies and dishes from all over the world, it is said that his favourite dish is something that is very commonly liked.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who revealed on his website, that the Duke of Cambridge is very fond of pizza.

In fact his love for the Italian dish took off from his childhood which continues into his adulthood.

The former chef added that William would always prefer pizza over a tradition roast chicken for Sunday dinner.

He added that he like a particular flavour of pizza that combined an Indian twist.

Darren also told Hello!: "I [made] pizza all the time for William.

"In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because he loves Indian food.

"The pizza combined the two."