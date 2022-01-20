Britney Spears accuses father of spying on her, court orders for new trial

A new trial will begin in July to check authenticity of Britney Spears’ recent allegations on father Jamie Spears about eavesdropping and illegally gaining access to the pop star's phone.

A Los Angeles judge, Brenda Penny has allowed to schedule a mini-trial during which Britney and her father's lawyers can argue over the 'spying' claims.

The Toxic singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, during court hearing on Wednesday, accused that Jamie’s attorney is not addressing Britney’s eavesdropping allegations.

The 40-year-old singer claimed that Jamie asked her security team Black Box, to install a spying device in her bedroom and illegally gained access to her phone.

According to Rolling Stone, Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten told the court that such thing “didn’t happen.”