Cardi B to pay funeral costs for all 17 victims of New York apartment fire

Cardi B has joined hands with New York Mayor Eric Adams to cover funeral costs for all 17 victims of a deadly fire that broke out in Bronx apartment on January 9.

Extending a statement in this regard, the City Hall shared, "The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund.”

The relief fund has already raised more than $2.5 million while $1.5 million have been raised through GoFundMe campaigns.

The incident reportedly took place due to malfunctioning of electric space heater that started a fire.

Since the door was not properly shut, the smoke spread throughout the building. Inhalation of the smoke caused death of all the victims.

The Bodak Yellow rapper also shared her condolences with the bereaved families as she shared, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing.”

“But I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she announced.