Prince Andrew takes down social media accounts after title removal

Prince Andrew has begun erasing and limiting his social media profiles after it was noted that the Duke of York deleted his account on Twitter and made changes to his Instagram page.

This comes after the prince was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages as he is currently embroiled in a civil sexual abuse case.

Social media users noted that when attempting to visit his Twitter page, @thedukeofyork, they were met with a message reading "this account doesn't exist – try searching for another".

Meanwhile his Instagram has become private rather than deleted. As for his Facebook account, it is still live but largely inactive as the last post was made in 2020.

Express confirmed that the news changes to the Duke of York’s accounts are a reflection of "the recent statement from Buckingham Palace".

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the publication: "Changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York."

Meanwhile, a source said: "These channels were established to reflect The Duke's official work with patronages, charities and military associations and have not been in regular use since The Duke stepped back from official duties in November 2019."

It is expected that Andrew’s social media channels will become unavailable soon.