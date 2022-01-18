Pete Davidson recruits security guard after Kanye West raps to beat him up

Pete Davidson is 'not taking chances' as he has reportedly recruited a security guard after Kanye West's new song Eazy ‘promised to beat' him up.

The Saturday Night Live star, who is dating West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, is reportedly worried about the rapper's huge fan-following.

According to Radar, “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has,” an insider told the outlet.

“His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” it reported.

“Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame," the source close to Davidson shared.

"Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed,” it pointed out.

“Pete isn’t taking any chances. Whenever he is out with Kim, they use her security. But now Pete needs his own security when he is out alone. He is still Pete, but now Pete comes with a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard,” the insider revealed.