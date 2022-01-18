Julia Fox dresses up like Kim Kardashian to celebrate son’s birthday with ex

After Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox also channelled the trendy ‘Matrix’ look as she got back with ex Peter Artemiev and friends to celebrate son, Valentino’s first birthday.

Following her public apology towards Artemiev for calling him ‘deadbeat dad and alcoholic’ in social media rant in late December, the Uncut Gems reunited with her ex on Monday in New York City.

Fox also dropped a series of adorable pictures and videos of the little munchkin on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

She wrote, “My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work.”

“Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s new ladylove also dropped a photo of her and Artemiev, holding their baby, on IG Story.



