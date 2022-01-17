Kareena Kapoor praises police’s Covid-19 campaign, featuring Raj Kapoor’s song 

Kareena Kapoor recently lauded efforts of the city police of Pune, India for using an iconic song, Ay Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo for Covid-19 campaign, asking people to wear masks.
The song is from the Jab We Met star's grandfather, Raj Kapoor’s 1970 classic film Mera Naam Joker .
Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots actor shared a video to appreciate the efforts of the police department while paying tribute to the late ‘showman’.
She captioned the post, “Brilliant video!” adding clapping emoji.
The clip that went viral shows a police official educating people to wear mask in the tune of the famed song.
The department is receiving a massive response for channelling such a creative and fun way to remind people of coronavirus SOPs.
The ever-green song was originally written by Neeraj Shridhar and sung by Manna Dey.
