Kim Kardashian calls British model fashion icon

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to send birthday greetings to British model Kate Moss who turned 48 on Sunday.
Sharing a picture of Kate to her Instagram story, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wrote, "Happy birthday to THE fashion icon. Love you."
Katherine Ann Moss is a British supermodel and businesswoman. Arriving at the end of the "supermodel era", Moss rose to fame in the early 1990s as part of the heroin chic fashion trend. Her collaborations with Calvin Klein brought her to fashion icon status.
