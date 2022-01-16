Ananya Panday is sight to behold in hotly-unveiled pics of Maldives

Bollywood actor, Ananya Panday is capturing the beautiful emerald-green sea of Maldives with her 'ocean eyes' as she shared a few stunning pictures from her stay on the islands.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has been leaving fans awe-struck with her back-to-back gorgeous photos from beach vacay lately.

Most recent of these postcard-worthy snaps, Panday sizzled in a multi-colour shimmery dress that featured a plunging neckline and tropical pattern.

The 23-year-old actor perfectly complimented her look with long layered-necklace and matching earrings while her wavy hairs fell perfectly around her shoulder.

She captioned the post, “ocean eyes”

Panday’s recent posts have also received praises from her bestie, Shanaya Kapoor and other celebrities.



On the work front, the Liger actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. The movie, helmed by Shakun Batra, also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit box office on February 11.