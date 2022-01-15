Downing Street apologises to Queen for holding parties on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth has received an apology from the Downing Street after it was revealed that two parties were held in 10 Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The Telegraph reported that the staff held two parties in the building the night before Prince Philip's funeral.

It said that Number 10 held two boozy parties the night before the Queen mourned Prince Philip alone.

According to the report, staff drank and at points danced until the early hours of the night of April 16.

"Hours later, the Queen went to a socially-distanced funeral for Philip," it said.

Prince Philip’s funeral was restricted to 30 people, and the prime minister declined to attend, to make more space for family.

The Queen did not participate in the service. On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted for the first time that he had attended the party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when COVID-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum, saying he understood public anger.

Johnson said he regretted his action and had thought the gathering was a work event - drawing jeers and laughter from opposition lawmakers.