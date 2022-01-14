Prince Andrew 'hurt' over removal of royal patronages

The removal of Prince Andrew's military and royal patronages has come amid explosive times that have come as a result of the Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse case.
Writing for The Spectator, Peter Hunt noted how the Duke of York seemingly followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to drop their HRH styles after they decided to quit their roles as senior royals.
"This is what a sacking looks like when you’re ninth in line to the British throne," he wrote.
"Prince Andrew has been well and truly cut adrift. By his only family.
"From birth, he was styled His Royal Highness. He will go to his grave unencumbered by it.
"The removal of the style HRH, at the age of 61, will hurt a son of the Queen who doesn’t wear his royal status lightly."
While Andrew, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, retains his title, he will not be using it in any capacity.
Dia Mirza shared a throwback picture featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta wearing their 2000 Miss India sashes
Jake Gyllenhaal graced the W Magazine's Best Performances 2022 issue
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared picture of AbRam, Yash and Roohi Johar on her IG Story
Megan Fox was reportedly looking forward to getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly for for a long time
SHINee's Tae-min to continue his mandatory military service as public service worker
Kanye West dropped a strange picture on Instagram to tease his upcoming song with The Game