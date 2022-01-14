Kanye West drops strange photo to hint at upcoming music with The Game 

Kanye West dropped a strange picture on Instagram to tease his upcoming song with The Game and DJ Premier.
Taking to Facebook-owned app, the 44-year-old rapper dropped a hard-to-interpret photo in which a figure (supposedly a monkey) is seemingly put against a red background.
The rapper wrote along the photograph, “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.”
The Praise God song-maker also tagged artist The Game in the post, making fans wonder if a collaboration is on its way.
Meanwhile, a recorded phone call of the rapper with DJ Premier has also surfaced on internet as the artists talk about their upcoming music.
West updated his feed after he was alleged of punching a fan who asked the rapper for an autograph on Thursday late-night in Los Angeles.
TMZ shared a video in which the Flashing Lights rapper is seen yelling at his crew member. “Get away from me,” he screams.
Meanwhile, Police have also confirmed that West went under investigation for alleged assault.
