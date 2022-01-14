Queen followed Megxit 'model' to banish Prince Andrew: Report

Queen stripped beloved son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal patronages Thursday night.

As per a palace source, Queen decided upon the Duke of York's future based on the 'same model' she used for Price Harry and Meghan Markle.

"They have taken this decision to insulate the institution from being hit by all the shrapnel that is flying around," says the source as per Daily Mail.

"It follows the same model as the Sussex separation. The removal of titles and patronages means the institution can now legitimately say it is not involved.

"It was a ruthless and swift decision which will have been recommended by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge and sanctioned by the Queen," adds the source, indicating Prince Charles and Prince William were behind the decision.

While insiders reveal that the tough decision has 'pained' the Queen, she knows how to separate her duties from feelings towards family members.

"She has the ability, when push comes to shove, to know what is best for the institution and will act in her role as head of state, not a mother,' said another source.

"She loves Andrew and this doesn't mean he is no longer her son. But a decision had to be made as it was overshadowing everything the family did and her forthcoming platinum jubilee. Everyone will be feeling very relieved he has finally been cut adrift. It may even help him to have more clarity in fighting the case," concluded the source.