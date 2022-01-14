Queen personally informed Andrew of his HRH title strip: Report

Queen sat in for a face-to-face meeting with Prince Andrew to tell him that he is going to lose all his military titles and royal patronages.
In a private audience this Thursday, Queen told her favourite son that he is going to fight his case against Virginia Giuffre as a private citizen and that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness "in any official capacity", reports The Post.
The Duke of York drove for a special call from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. During the audience, the monarch mentally-prepared son about his future in the royal family.
The Post adds that Andrew is the fifth royal who is stopped from using HRH title. Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, lost them after their divorces from Prince Charles and Prince Andrew. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too, lost theirs after “Megxit” deal with the Queen.
Megan Fox parted ways with Brian Austin Green in May 2020
Celebrations for Queen Margrethe jubilee have been dampened by Covid, with large public festivities postponed until...
Cardi B adds she suffered living with husband Offset
Andrew Garfield dubs scene with Zendaya beautiful
Alec Baldwin's lawyer reaches a deal with authorities to handover actor's phone
Denzel Washington discussed 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' in latest interview