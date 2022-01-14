Katrina Kaif decks up desi for first Lohri with Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are making the most of their honeymoon period.

The couple, that tied the knot in December 2021, marked their first Lohri in the chilly nights of Mumbai. Lohri, popular winter folk festival celebrated primarily in Northern India.

In photos shared by both the husband and wife on their social media, Katrina is spotted in a red Patiala Shalwar Kameez while she completes her look with a black jacket.

Vicky on the other hand is spotted in casuals with an olive green hoodie. The Uri star happily wraps his arm around wife while the couple see the bonfire.

Take a look:



