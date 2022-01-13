Kate Middleton responds to her little fan on sweet birthday wish

Kate Middleton thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday, but her little fan Mila received a personal response from the Duchess of Cambridge for her touching words.



Kate received lots of love and prayers from her loved ones on her 40the birthday (January 9, 2022), but one little girl's sweet message touched her heart.

The Duchess, who wins hearts of others with her loving and caring gestures, gave her own to a sweet fan after being impressed of her true love and wish.



“Happy Birthday Catherine!” Mila said in the video. “I’m so happy you’re turning 40. Hope you get nice gifts [and] love spending time with your family. Bye. Lots of love, Mila.”

Mila’s mom Lynda Sneddon shared the video on Twitter writing, “Better late than never and home to isolate from hospital ! Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday from your number one fan !! Lots of love.” The Cambridges’ Twitter account responded to the video on Monday, tweeting: “Thank you Mila!”

Mila was one of the finalists from Kate’s Hold Still photography project. The Duchess finally met the little girl last May wearing a pink dress like she said she would during their phone call in the fall of 2020. The pair reunited in December at Kate’s Together at Christmas service.

Last month, Mila and her family were flown down to London for the Christmas carol service where little girl was asked to read a prayer to the congregation. After that very surreal moment, they all sat down next to members of the Royal Family.

According to her mom those moments made Mila feel really special and it was a good distraction from her treatment. "Now she’s recognised as the happy little girl who met Kate Middleton and not the poor little girl with cancer,” revealed her mom.