Prince Andrew slammed for causing Royal Family’ irreparable damage: report

Royal experts and brand managers have called out the damaging effects of Prince Andrew’s assault battle.



This claim has been made by brand and reputation manager Simon Wadsworth while speaking out about the “damaging aftereffects” of Prince Andrew’s assault case.

He started it all off by admitting to MailOnline, “I think it's a long slog from here regardless of the outcomes of any proceedings going forward and any gestures to redeem the situation may only worsen the situation.”



He further warned, “He (Andrew) may be best to stay out of the public eye for the foreseeable future. This has damaged the rest of the Royal Family by association. It's difficult for them to control the narrative, so hard for them to influence public opinion.”

Mr Wadsworth also admitted, “The option of keeping him in a low profile looks to be increasingly difficult when this goes to a hearing. The impression he has given is one of not being empathetic and being ‘above the law’.”

“All statements and interviews have been around denial and rebuttal which is probably the right legal route but not necessarily in a PR sense – if he is innocent of all charges as he and his team say he is why can't he at least appear to be fully co-operative? There is a victim in this, and they should be the primary focus.”