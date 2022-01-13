Prince Andrew could use £10m from Swiss chalet sale to settle Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew could be paying a hefty sum of £10million by selling his Swiss chalet in a move to settle his sex abuse case with Virginia Giuffre out of court.
According to legal experts, the move is his “least worst option” after a US judge ruled that he face a civil trial over Giuffre’s claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was just 17.
While the Duke of York has shot down the claims, he is said to be doing “whatever is necessary” in a move to stop the case from overshadowing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Furthermore, reports suggest that Giuffre will not be willing to accept a financial settlement as she was to see the Duke of York punished for his crimes.
However her lawyer did not brush off the possibility and told The Sun: “I think Virginia is determined to go to trial, but ¬settlement is always a possibility.”
