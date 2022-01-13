FIA writes to UK National Crime Agency to probe TikToker Hareem Shah

TikToker Hareem Shah faces a possible inquiry by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) asked them to launch an investigation against her in an alleged case of money laundering.
In the letter obtained by Geo News, the FIA has alerted the British NCA about Shah’s travel and personal identification details.
The letter states that the now-viral video in which Shah claims to have travelled with a large sum of British pounds was filmed in the UK.
It also states that the follow-up video, in which Shah denies claims of ‘money laundering’ and dismisses the earlier video as a ‘joke’, was also recorded in the UK at the Sky Marketing offices.
In the aforementioned video, a man named Danial Malik also claimed that the money was ‘legal’.
FIA in its letter has urged the NCA to launch an inquiry against both Shah and Malik, and update them with the results.
Shah reportedly travelled from Karachi to Doha before landing at London’s Heathrow Airport this week.
