Prince Harry seemingly decided to step down from royal duties when he was just 4

Prince Harry had shocked the world when he announced his decision to step down as a senior member from the royal family.
However, his intention reportedly came into light when he was young.
It is said that he was as young as four years old when he quarreled with his brother Prince William.
Speaking about the incident Ken Wharfe, a long-serving protection officer to the royals, told Channel 5 documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince.
"Diana would always take the two boys to Highgrove in Gloucestershire. On this particular occasion Diana was driving, I was sat in the front, William and Harry in the back," said Ken.
"They’d clearly got off to a bad start because they were arguing before we’d even left."
Ken added: "Harry out of nowhere said: 'William, one day you’ll be king, I won’t, it doesn’t matter therefore I can do what I like'."
Their mother Princess Diana reportedly was left stunned by the remark and questioned the Duke of Sussex where he had got it from.
