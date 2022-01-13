Taapsee Pannu opens up on online hate: ‘being compassionate is act of brave n rare’

Bollywood actor, Taapsee Pannu recently opened up on online hate as she lauded people who managed to spread happiness, calling them as 'brave and rare' beings.

The virtual-verse, as the Thappad actor said, keeps buzzing with scandals and online hate every other day.

Opening up on the prevalent negativity on social media, the 34-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday.

Pannu wrote, “The hate on this virtual-verse is so deeply and easily prevalent in comparison to the love shown, which makes me wonder, being compassionate here must be an act of ‘the Brave n Rare’.”

“So to everyone who has been strong enough here to hold on to love and happiness…. BIG HUG,” she added.

On work front, Pannu will next be seen starring in upcoming films Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

