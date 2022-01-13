Jacqueline Fernandez reads spiritual books to deal with ‘rough patch’ amid extortion probe

Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly trying to take a spiritual route to deal with crisis in her life amidst on-going Rs.200 crore extortion probe.

According to India Today, the Kick star is ‘seeking’ solace in spiritual books to overcome the on-going crisis in her life.

The outlet reported that Fernandez is taking help of journaling, meditation and reading. Louise L Hay's writings on forgiveness and healing are current reads of the actor.

The Enforcement Directorate called the Judwa 2 actor for questioning after it was reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted her several luxury gifts. Afterwards, the conman revealed that he was dating Fernandez.

In the wake of extortion scandal, Fernandez’s loved-up picture with Chandrashekhar also went viral. Following the Race 3 actor’s statement in which she requested everyone to not hinder her privacy.

"This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot,” she said in her statement. “I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure my friends and fans will see me through it.”

“It is with this trust that I would request my friends to not circulate any images of a nature that will intrude my privacy and personal space,” the 36-year-old actor continued.

“You would not do this to your loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," she added.