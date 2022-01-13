Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split up after 16 years of togetherness

Jason Momoa splits with Lisa Bonet after 16 years of togetherness

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after five years of marriage and 16 years of togetherness.

The couple, that did not reveal reasons for their split, maintained that they still hold immense love and respect towards each other.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the 42-year-old Game of Thrones star penned a lengthy note on behalf of Bonet.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

Momoa and Bonet started dating in 2005. In July 2007, the pair had their first child, Lola and Nakoa-Wolfa year late in 2008. The couple tied the knot in 2017.