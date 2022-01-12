Prince Andrew knew Virginia Giuffre was trafficked?

In recent development of the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case, Prince Andrew was allegedly aware that she was being trafficked when he was reportedly sexually involved with her.

Last week a hearing on the motion by the Duke of York’s attempt to dismiss the civil case saw the Duke’s lawyer Andrew Brettler telling the judge: "She contends that Prince Andrew was aware that she was being trafficked."

He added: "She claims that she was trafficked to a bunch of different categories of individuals, including royalty, academia, businessmen.

"Those individuals would be part of the same enterprise.

"It wasn’t as if she is alleging that this was some secret trafficking arrangement."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of York is being dragged to court as his accuser is suing the 61-year-old royal for allegedly sexually assaulting her in London, New York and the Virgin Islands when she was 17.

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars if she wins.

Meanwhile Andrew has vehemently denied the claims.