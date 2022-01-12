Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor refute split rumours

Bollywood lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have refuted rumours of their split with a PDA-filled stunning selfie.



The Panipat actor took to Instagram and posted a loved-up mirror selfie with his girlfriend Malaika to reject the break up reports.

He wrote in the caption of the selfie, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Commenting on the post, Malaika dropped a heart emoji .