Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor refute split rumours

Bollywood lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have refuted rumours of their split with a PDA-filled stunning selfie.
The Panipat actor took to Instagram and posted a loved-up mirror selfie with his girlfriend Malaika to reject the break up reports.
He wrote in the caption of the selfie, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”
Commenting on the post, Malaika dropped a heart emoji .
Simon Cowell is finally ready to settle down with girlfriend of almost 10 years, Lauren Silverman
Queen said, “This milestone provides an opportunity to celebrate this breakthrough that continues to improve the...
Khloe Kardashian let Tristan Thomspon know she is sensitive of his feelings
Anushka Sharma celebrates Vamika's big day with close friends
Jannat Mirza asks Aiman Khan to refrain from interfering in her business
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had officially confirmed their relationship in 2019