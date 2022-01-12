Kate Middleton dubbed relatable to every woman in birthday photos

Kate Middleton 40th birthday photos are branded relatable to women around the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who slipped into an off-shoulder red Alexander McQueen gown to mark her special day, is flashing a genuine smile, say fans.





"Definitely the face of a woman who is happy her dress has pockets!" wrote one user on Twitter.

Another added: “This is the ultimate ‘my dress has pockets’ smile, and every woman in the world gets that.”

"Stunning pictures but all I thought when I saw the red dress was ‘WOW, IT HAS POCKETS’." quipped a royal admirer on the micro-blogging app.

Kate celebrated a quiet 40th birthday with husband Prince William and kids last week in London.