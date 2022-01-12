Sunny Leone’s new video takes internet by storm

Sunny Leone, together with her sons, is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives.

Recently she has shared a video of herself surrounded by sharks that made her fans a little envious and scared at the same time.



On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a video from her getaway, in which she can be seen feeding sharks.



Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Love this place!! Free safe wild life!” Tagging her hotel and others in the post, Sunny called it a “royal experience."

Sunny Leone with sharks in Maldives

In no time the video garnered more than seven hundred thousand views and fans poured love for her favorite star in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “wow”.

Another wrote, “that's scary”.

Meanwhile, she also shared a picture with the sharks on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Royal treatment for sharks and myself. Free sharks in the wild that know when to come for some food."