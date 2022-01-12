Prince Charles angers locals with his plans to build homes on farmland

Prince Charles has reportedly angered locals with his plans to build 2,500 new eco-homes on an area of Kent farmland.



The royal's Duchy of Cornwall estate wants to build hundreds of green homes - which will be powered entirely by renewable energy - on the outskirts of Faversham in Kent, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, locals have opposed the proposal. They have raised fears that the eco-development will clog up roads and endanger wildlife.

It added that the Duchy of Cornwall, which is fronted by Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, faces a 'significant local uprising' over the proposals.



Prince Charles' plans have reportedly hit a setback following a legal row between the planning authority and a local developer who protested the scheme.