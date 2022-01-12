Prince Andrew consoles daughters Beatrice, Eugenie after missing family ski trip

Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie were very sad after their father decided to miss their family ski trip.

The Duke of York is said to have consoled his daughters through daily Skype calls who are in Switzerland.

Prince Andrew is thought to have decided to stay home as vacationing amid a civil court case against him would be "inappropriate".

This could have been the family’s first trip with Andrew’s new grandchildren August, 10 months, and three-month-old granddaughter Sienna.

The trip also included his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The family is said to be staying at their £17million chalet in Verbier, which could be sold off so that the prince can pay for his legal costs.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of York is being dragged to court as his accuser Virginia Giuffre is suing the 61-year-old royal for allegedly sexually assaulting her in London, New York and the Virgin Islands when she was 17.

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars if she wins.