Jamie Lynn Spears talks about 'complicated' relationship with sister Britney Spears

Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynnn Spears is talking about distance from the pop star.
Speaking to Good Morning America in a recent interview, she told host Juju Chang of the complications with sister.
"I love my sister," Jamie Lynn told news anchor, 56, who replied: "But things have gotten complicated."
The mother of two sadly agreed: "I guess so."
Earlier, Britney sent out a public outcry to bash her family for being unsupportive during her conservatorship.
"Not only did my family not do a godda** thing, my dad [Jamie] was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad," said Spears on Instagram.
