Khloe Kardashian’s famous curves disappear amid Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloe Kardashian stepped out on Tuesday, January 11 appearing slimmer than usual

Khloe Kardashian’s famous curves seem to be disappearing days after her ex-Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering a child with another woman while dating her.

Kardashian stepped out on Tuesday, January 11 with daughter True in tow, and much to fans’ surprise, appeared slimmer than usual.

In pictures published by The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old reality star was seen in a pair of denim jeans that highlighted her unusually slender legs and derriere.

She paired the jeans with a fitted black bodysuit which made her arms also appear thinner than usual.

Meanwhile, True, Kardashian’s daughter with Thompson, made for an adorable kid next to her mama in an oversized sweatshirt dress and combat boots.

Kardashian emerged in public this week for the first time after news of Thompson fathering a child with another woman while they were together broke. He has since apologized to Kardashian publicly for the scandal.