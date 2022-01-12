Khloe Kardashian 'appreciates' Tristan Thompson apology: 'Took the high road'

Khloe Kardashian is being gracious after Tristan Thompson's constant infidelity.

As per Page Six, the 37-year-old responded to the NBA player's apology in private and let him know that she appreciates his sentiments.

"Khloé decided not to respond back publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message. She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life," said the source.

The insider added: "She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad … So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family.”

After a positive paternity test, Tristan turned to his Instagram to apologise to Khloe over fathering Maralee Nichols' son.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”