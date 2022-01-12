Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor part ways after four years of romance

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly called it quits after four years of romance.
According to Indian media, Arjun has not visited Malaika for nearly a week and the latter has totally gone into isolation.
They had officially confirmed their relationship in 2019 after they became the talk of the town ever since their romance rumours sparked.
Malaika and Arjun’s split rumours come weeks after they spent a romantic holiday in the Maldives.
They had also wished their fans a very happy new year with a same sweet photo.
Sharing a loved-up photo from their romantic getaway, the Bhoot Police actor said, “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead!!!”.
Malaika said, “I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor (ps. My pout is better than urs) … happy new year.”
