Prince William’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton receives millions of hearts

Duke of Cambridge Prince William’s favourite portrait of wife Kate Middleton has received over 1.5 million hearts within 24 hours after the Duchess of Cambridge shared it on social media.



Kate Middleton shared three stunning portraits of her to mark 40th birthday on Sunday, January 9, that included the favourite photo of Prince William and their kids.

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi revealed Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his children’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton for her 40th birthday.

According to Paolo, Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis picked one of the stunning photos of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her 40th birthday.

The fashion photographer, who took these photos in November, disclosed this in an interview with Italian newspaper a day after Kate Middleton shared three adorable portraits.

He revealed Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis chose the black and white close-up image of Kate where she can be seen beaming at the camera.



The photo was shared by Kate Middleton to thank everyone for their sweet birthday wishes.

“Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C,” Kate captioned the favourite photo of William and their kids.

The stunning photo has garnered over 1.5 million hearts till now.