Ranveer Singh extols Eminem

Indian actor Ranveer Singh said Eminem is the "Greatest of All Times" rappers.

The Bollywood star was prominent among the celebrities who reacted to Eminem's post celebrating the rapper's latest achievement.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper on Tuesday posted a clip on Instagram to share that he has crossed 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

"Now how the fuck did this metamorphosis happen? From standin' on corners and porches just rappin'" ???? 50 million subscribers and counting."

Ranveer Singh , while praising the rapper, wrote in the comments section "GOAT (Greatest of All Times).

Singh had played the role of a rapper in his super movie titled "Gully Boy" in which may people said he imitated the Marshall Mathers aka Eminem.

