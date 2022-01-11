Prince William didn't want to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Harry - Here's why

William, The Duke of Cambridge, reportedly didn't want to attend his mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling ceremony with his brother Prince Harry in the Sunken Garden in July last year.

The Duke of Cambridge, according to insider, was angry at his brother, who had weeks before given the explosive interview to US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Again, it was a brilliant 'peacemaker' Kate Middleton who persuaded his hubby to attend the event and brought tow brothers closer to feel the moment in front of the statue of their late mother.

The 39-year-old royal, who was 'furious' with Harry and Meghan over their bombshell interview with the US media mogul, put aside personal differences and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Duke of Sussex, 37, to unveil the bronze statue of their beloved mother.

During an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan claimed Kate made her cry before she married Prince Harry as the couple dropped a series of 'truth bombs' including saying there was 'concern' over Archie's skin colour.

Kate Middleton played as peacemaker between the two brothers at the event which was almost overshadowed by William's anger towards Harry.