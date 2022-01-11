Lady Gaga thrilled over receiving the pop icon award for House Of Gucci

Singer Lady Gaga was honoured with the pop Icon award at the Palm Springs Film Awards for her outstanding performance at the House of Gucci held in conjunction with the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Expressing gratitude for her accomplishment, Gaga shared a picture of herself in a white angelic gown holding the prestigious award and dedicated the prize to the 'actual people.'
Captioning it, she wrote, “Thank you so much to the #palmspringsfilmawards for the Icon Award. I dedicate this to all the beautiful communities who have come together for years to support a shared vision for kindness and bravery in the art of life.”
Lady Gaga has delivered indelible performance in teh film House of Gucci and fans were left in awe over her hard work.
