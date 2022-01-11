 
Tuesday January 11, 2022
Bob Saget last message to daughter Aubrey unearthed

Bob Saget passed away in an unexpected Florida death

By Web Desk
January 11, 2022
Bob Saget's daughter Aubrey is sharing dad's final message sent moments before his death.

The Full House star, who passed away in a shocking sudden death, left behind wife and children. The actor breathed his last at 65.

"Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" read Aubrey's screenshot featuring father's last message.

Bob was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

"Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity," he captioned the post. "Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight," he shared on social media after a successful last show.