Britney Spears’ ex husband mooches around her mother’s house, family's 'disturbed'

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander is making the pop star's family worried with him showing around their houses.
According to Page Six, an insider spilled that the family learnt Alexander ‘lurked’ outside Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears’ residence in Los Angeles over the weekend.
“They think it’s incredibly inappropriate and downright weird,” the outlet quoted its source.
“It’s bad enough that the family has to deal with fans getting too close for comfort, but they’d like to think they can expect more from Jason, who claims to still have so much love and respect for Britney,” it added.
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old was arrested in Tennessee on December 30 for stalking an un-identified woman.
He, then, pleaded guilty on January 4, reported TMZ on Monday, January 10.
District Attorney General Kim Helper confirmed the publication that Alexander received an order for aggravated stalking which mentions ‘11 months and 29 days of probation’.
Humayun Saeed will portray the role of Dr Hasnat in the upcoming season of Netflix ‘The Crown’
Benny Blanco has been trolling Charlie Puth for months now
Lily James said that she 'hated' removing her makeup and costume after transforming into Pamela Anderson
The man allegedly claimed for a series of terrorist attacks in Mumbai on January 6
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their Netflix deal more than 14 months ago
Sussanne Khan confirmed that she has tested positive for Omicron variant in her latest post