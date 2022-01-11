Khloe Kardashian spotted out following Tristan Thompson’s public apology

Khloe Kardashian stepped out for the first time this week following Tristan Thompson's paternity drama

Khloe Kardashian stepped out for the first time this week following Tristan Thompson's paternity drama and public apology, reported The Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted out in public for the first time since Tristan’s paternity drama and his subsequent public apology to Khloe for fathering a child with another woman.

The 37-year-old mom-of-one was photographed in all-black look with a bomber jacket, hoodie, leggings and some UGG boots, while her daughter with Tristan three-year-old True rocked a SKIMS onesie.

A source close to Khloe told People magazine on Monday, “She wants the new year to be different. She wants to focus on her own happiness.”

“It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby,” added the source.

Khloe has refrained from publicly addressing Tristan’s new child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.