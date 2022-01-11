Meghan Markle's feelings for Queen revealed by body language expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued to give support to the Queen by attending royal engagements even after announcing that they would no longer be acting as senior members of the royal family.

One of those events included included Meghan accompanying the Queen to Chester in June 2018 for the Mersey Gateway Bridge opening.

On this particular event body language expert Judi James took note of Meghan’s hand gestures and revealed the Duchess of Sussex’s true feelings for the monarch.

Judi said: "It was clear from the Queen's congruent and very spontaneous-looking smiles that she was delighted to have her new granddaughter-in-law beside her on this visit.

"Meghan did appear rather nervous initially though, emerging coyly from the train and using some more tentative gesticulation than usual.

"Without new husband Prince Harry beside her to touch and hug her, there was a noticeable increase in Meghan's self-comforting self-touch and checking rituals, suggesting she is still quite in awe of her doting grandmother-in-law."