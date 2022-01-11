 
Tuesday January 11, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to ICU

Lata Mangeshkar has mild symptoms

By Web Desk
January 11, 2022
Veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports.

The Indian media, quoting Mangeshkar's niece Rachna, reported that the 92-year-old musician has been shifted to ICU after she was diagnosed with Covid.

However, Rachna said Lata Mangeshkar has mild symptoms.