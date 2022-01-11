Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli loved-up photo breaks the internet

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma treated her fans to a beautiful picture of herself and her husband Virat Kohli on social media.
Ahead of their daughter Vamika’s birthday the Sultan actor took to Instagram and posted a cosy photo with her husband as they headed to bed early.
Sharing the selfie on Instagram Stories, the PK actor wrote, “Who goes to bed at 9:30?”
In the snap, Anuska can be seen snuggling to Virat as the duo strikes a pose for a selfie.
For unversed, Anushka and Virat are in South Africa with their daughter Vamika who turns one year older today.
Earlier Anushka announced her comeback in films with a cricket biopic, Chakda Xpress.
