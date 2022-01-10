Nawaz Sharif gives nod to PML-N for in-house change: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition parties have joined hands for an in-house change in order to give the PTI-led government a tough time, sources told Geo News on Monday.
According to sources, JUI and PML-N have agreed to reunite against the government. Meanwhile, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will meet in a few days to discuss further strategies in Islamabad.
Sources said that Shahbaz agreed to in-house changes after PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif gave a go-ahead.
Shahbaz will convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief for an in-house change.
During the meeting, both sides will discuss strategies to give the government a tough time in the Parliament.
According to sources, progress was made during backdoor contacts between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
Meanwhile, during the National Assembly session earlier today the Opposition leader in National Assembly met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and discussed the joint strategy of the united opposition against the government.
During a brief dialogue, both leaders agreed to stay united on their agenda of "removing government, saving the country" (Hukumat hatao, mulk bachao).
The leaders agreed to give the government a tough time for the approval of the supplementary finance bill.
